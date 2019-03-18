Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.29 Billion Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,137,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,897,766 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of Mastercard worth $2,289,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Mastercard by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $231.17 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $167.94 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, December 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

