Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,843,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.60% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $1,032,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,341,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 482,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,277,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,059,000 after buying an additional 94,220 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 68,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,412,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after buying an additional 498,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $86.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

