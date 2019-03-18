Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.45 Billion Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,537,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $1,450,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 770.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 1 year low of $905.35 and a 1 year high of $1,088.00.

