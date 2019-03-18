Banana Token (BNANA) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges

Banana Token (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Banana Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Banana Token has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Banana Token has a total market capitalization of $31,140.00 and $4,518.00 worth of Banana Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00449977 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00087109 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000123 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000872 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003502 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Banana Token Token Profile

BNANA is a token. Banana Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,116,630 tokens. Banana Token’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Banana Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Banana Token

Banana Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

