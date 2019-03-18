Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) Senior Officer Kerry Brent Hillier sold 9,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$37,625.17.

Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of C$49.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.32.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$37.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.81 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ballard Power Systems (BLD) Senior Officer Kerry Brent Hillier Sells 9,281 Shares of Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/ballard-power-systems-bld-senior-officer-kerry-brent-hillier-sells-9281-shares-of-stock.html.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.