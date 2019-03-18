B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Spark Energy (SPKE)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

SPKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spark Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ SPKE opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of -0.53. Spark Energy has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.1813 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.08%.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO Nathan Kroeker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 616,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

