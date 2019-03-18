B. Riley Comments on Zumiez Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $304.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $24.00 on Monday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.