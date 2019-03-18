B. Riley Comments on Cohu, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cohu in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.50 million.

COHU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of COHU opened at $15.22 on Monday. Cohu has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $619.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,927,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,929,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after purchasing an additional 754,127 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 588,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 469,183 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 565,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 247,373 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. Cohu’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

