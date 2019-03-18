AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

In other AzurRx BioPharma news, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 38,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $50,157.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,617 shares in the company, valued at $440,202.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 186,553 shares of company stock worth $231,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,504 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 4.11% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZRX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,946. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.