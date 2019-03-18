AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
In other AzurRx BioPharma news, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 38,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $50,157.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,617 shares in the company, valued at $440,202.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 186,553 shares of company stock worth $231,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AZRX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,946. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.75.
About AzurRx BioPharma
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.
