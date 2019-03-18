AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 850,785 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 827% from the previous session’s volume of 91,827 shares.The stock last traded at $2.14 and had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZRX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In other AzurRx BioPharma news, major shareholder Edmund Burke Jr. Ross bought 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $26,709.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maged Shenouda bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 186,553 shares of company stock worth $231,349. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,504 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 4.11% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

