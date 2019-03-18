Avidbank (AVBH) and Central Federal (CFBK) Financial Survey

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Central Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 24.54% 12.24% 1.35% Central Federal 15.48% 10.08% 0.76%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avidbank and Central Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Federal has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and Central Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $45.30 million 3.12 $11.12 million N/A N/A Central Federal $27.60 million 1.99 $4.27 million N/A N/A

Avidbank has higher revenue and earnings than Central Federal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Central Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avidbank beats Central Federal on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking offers working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending offers permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as technology and asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. The company also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC  real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank that provides various financial services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. It operates through four branch offices located in Summit, Columbiana, Hamilton, and Franklin Counties; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

