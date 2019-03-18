Avery Dennison (AVY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $105.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.50.

AVY stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $82.89 and a 52-week high of $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

In related news, VP Deon Stander sold 7,500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $821,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,296.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $523,763.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,664 shares of company stock worth $25,593,024 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

