Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) Receives $21.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.30.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avaya in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of AVYA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 74,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,629. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avaya has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $23.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Avaya by 1,018.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,407 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avaya by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 290,677 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
