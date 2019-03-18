Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) Receives $21.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avaya in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AVYA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 74,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,629. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avaya has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.50 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 2.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Avaya by 1,018.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,407 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avaya by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 290,677 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

