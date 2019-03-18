Avalon Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,927 Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 11,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $32.99 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Mplx had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

