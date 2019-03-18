Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the quarter. Autoliv accounts for 1.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Autoliv by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,640,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,524 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $122,971.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,883.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV opened at $78.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Autoliv Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autoliv from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

