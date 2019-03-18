Australis Oil & Gas Ltd (ATS) Insider Acquires A$205,700.00 in Stock

Australis Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:ATS) insider Jonathan Stewart bought 935,000 shares of Australis Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$205,700.00 ($145,886.52).

Shares of ATS stock opened at A$0.25 ($0.18) on Monday. Australis Oil & Gas Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of A$0.55 ($0.39). The company has a market cap of $245.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Australis Oil & Gas Limited engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. The company operates through Oil & Gas Production, Exploration, and Other segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale covering an area of 95,000 gross acres located in Louisiana and Mississippi.

