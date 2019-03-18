Atlas Financial (AFH) Trading Up 7.8%

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) shares were up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 651,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 328,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $31.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.90). Atlas Financial had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $52.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 764,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atlas Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 247,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 233,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 152,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

