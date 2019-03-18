AT Bancorp Has $7.11 Million Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG)

AT Bancorp cut its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group makes up about 0.9% of AT Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AT Bancorp’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 476,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOFG shares. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $372.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.89%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

