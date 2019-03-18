AT Bancorp Acquires 539 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

AT Bancorp lifted its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. FMR LLC grew its position in Celgene by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,257 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Celgene by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celgene by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,620,000 after purchasing an additional 549,404 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Celgene by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $88.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $95.30.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.94.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

