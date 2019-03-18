Astorius Resources (ASQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Astorius Resources Ltd. (CVE:ASQ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Astorius Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, sources and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Taca Taca West property comprising two mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 1.5 and 2.5 kilometers situated in the Taca Taca district in Salta, Argentina.

