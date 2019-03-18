Assured Guaranty (AGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.37

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.37 and last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 7713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,873 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $169,521.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,837.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

