Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday. Leerink Swann raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

ASND traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.13. 138,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,304. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.91. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $131.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Emory University increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emory University now owns 39,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

