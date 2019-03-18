Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) Holdings Boosted by Water Asset Management LLC

Water Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Artesian Resources comprises about 3.7% of Water Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Water Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 60.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of ARTNA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.11. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,259. The company has a market capitalization of $371.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.10. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

