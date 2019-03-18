Argus Begins Coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY)

Argus initiated coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LRLCY. Societe Generale lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $53.46 on Thursday. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.52.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

