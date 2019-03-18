Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,568.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 667,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,299,000 after purchasing an additional 649,000 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,123.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676,274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.99 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

