Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (DIV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 117.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 164.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Global SuperDividend US ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

WARNING: “Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (DIV)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/arete-wealth-advisors-llc-grows-holdings-in-global-superdividend-us-etf-div.html.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.