ArcticCoin Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last Week (ARC)

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One ArcticCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. ArcticCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000087 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

