Aramark (ARMK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Nomura

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Nomura in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK opened at $29.87 on Monday. Aramark has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Aramark had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,299,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $99,875.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,143,000 after purchasing an additional 112,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $76,441,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,912 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Aramark by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Aramark by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 46,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.