Aragon (ANT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,680.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Aragon has a market cap of $14.49 million and approximately $16,680.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00012090 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Bittrex, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00388528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.01666482 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00229887 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004886 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,710,564 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, AirSwap, GOPAX, IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

