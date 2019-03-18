Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Apple by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 19,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.37 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Apple stock opened at $186.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

