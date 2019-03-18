Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.45 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%.

In related news, Director Daryl Arthur Nickel acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $394,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $493,640 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 50.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.