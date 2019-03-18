Apple (AAPL) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Apple from $197.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Apple from $212.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.19.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $186.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $889.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Apple by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 33,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 34.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 115,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,355,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

