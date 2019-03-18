AppFolio (APPF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $74.36 on Friday. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 132.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $1,854,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 7,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $436,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 80.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 482.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

