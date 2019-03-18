Aphria (APHA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.24. 8,965,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 7,645,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. CIBC assumed coverage on Aphria in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight Capital cut Aphria to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cormark set a $15.00 price target on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 4.20.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aphria Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

