ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Insider Ajei Gopal Sells 17,255 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) insider Ajei Gopal sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $3,132,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ajei Gopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 28th, Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $164,238.00.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $180.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price objective on ANSYS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $143,212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ANSYS by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ANSYS by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,027,000 after purchasing an additional 135,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

