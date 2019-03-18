Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) Shares Sold by Engaged Capital LLC

Engaged Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Anika Therapeutics accounts for about 2.3% of Engaged Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ANIK. First Analysis lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Sidoti lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $132,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph G. Darling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,875.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANIK stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $425.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/anika-therapeutics-inc-anik-shares-sold-by-engaged-capital-llc.html.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.