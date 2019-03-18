Analyzing Rambus (RMBS) and Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rambus and Cirrus Logic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $401.10 million 2.95 -$157.95 million $0.76 14.14 Cirrus Logic $1.53 billion 1.60 $161.99 million $3.69 11.21

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Rambus has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -28.74% 8.05% 5.92% Cirrus Logic 7.68% 11.88% 9.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rambus and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cirrus Logic 2 3 3 0 2.13

Rambus presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.23%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $42.14, suggesting a potential upside of 1.87%. Given Rambus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Rambus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces. It offers standards-compatible memory and SerDes solutions, including server DIMM memory interface chips, architectures, and IP cores for high-speed memory and SerDes interfaces. The Rambus Security division is involved in the design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It provides a suite of products and services from DPA countermeasures and cores to CryptoManager platform, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. The Emerging Solutions division engages in the research and development in the area of emerging technologies. The company also offers technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches and smart bands, VR headsets, and action cameras. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the company's products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

