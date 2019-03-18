Analyzing Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) and HemaCare (HEMA)

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HemaCare has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and HemaCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences $35.28 million 1.09 $22.97 million ($1.78) -2.20 HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Caladrius Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than HemaCare.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and HemaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -36.56% -29.87% HemaCare N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of HemaCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Caladrius Biosciences and HemaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 HemaCare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 225.26%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than HemaCare.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences beats HemaCare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. operates as a global healthcare company, which engages in developing cellular therapies that repair damaged tissue, cells and organs and restore their normal function. It is pursuing the preservation and enhancement of human health globally through the development of cell based therapeutics that prevent, treat or cure disease. Its business includes the development of novel proprietary cell therapy products, as well as a revenue-generating contract development and manufacturing service business that it leverages for the development of therapeutics while providing service to other companies in the cell therapy industry developing products. The company was founded in September 1980 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

HemaCare Company Profile

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

