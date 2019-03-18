Analyzing ASOS PLC/ADR (ASOMY) and Its Rivals

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: ASOMY) is one of 83 public companies in the “Specialty Retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ASOS PLC/ADR to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ASOS PLC/ADR has a beta of 3.58, suggesting that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASOS PLC/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ASOS PLC/ADR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASOS PLC/ADR 1 1 4 0 2.50 ASOS PLC/ADR Competitors 615 2057 3364 98 2.48

As a group, “Specialty Retail” companies have a potential upside of 19.35%. Given ASOS PLC/ADR’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASOS PLC/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ASOS PLC/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASOS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A ASOS PLC/ADR Competitors -2.13% -5.24% -0.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASOS PLC/ADR and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASOS PLC/ADR $3.26 billion $111.04 million 32.56 ASOS PLC/ADR Competitors $7.01 billion $864.81 million 19.19

ASOS PLC/ADR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ASOS PLC/ADR. ASOS PLC/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ASOS PLC/ADR beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines. The company is also involved in marketing staff employment and payment processing businesses. ASOS Plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

