Analysts Set RHI Magnesita NV (RHIM) PT at $5,350.00

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,350 ($69.91).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHIM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 6,170 ($80.62) to GBX 5,450 ($71.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock traded down GBX 116 ($1.52) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,502 ($58.83). 14,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 58.32. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 3,240 ($42.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,350 ($69.91).

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel, Industrial, and Raw Materials segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

