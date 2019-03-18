Analysts Set Premier Oil PLC (PMO) PT at $131.67

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 131.67 ($1.72).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMO. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of LON PMO opened at GBX 85.15 ($1.11) on Wednesday. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73. The stock has a market cap of $702.00 million and a P/E ratio of 5.49.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.