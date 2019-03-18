Analysts Set Invacare Co. (IVC) PT at $16.33

Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Invacare in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NYSE IVC opened at $10.05 on Friday. Invacare has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $333.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.38.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The health services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.26. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Invacare’s payout ratio is currently -3.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invacare by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,480,000 after acquiring an additional 152,660 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invacare by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,961,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,537,000 after acquiring an additional 281,989 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Invacare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

