Analysts Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Price Target at $142.50

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,122. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $143.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.82 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

