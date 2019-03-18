Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (DLN) Target Price at $3,067.56

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,179.83 ($41.55).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,976 ($38.89) to GBX 2,960 ($38.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price target (up previously from GBX 3,600 ($47.04)) on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Derwent London to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,186 ($41.63) to GBX 2,513 ($32.84) in a report on Friday, January 25th.

DLN traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting GBX 3,293 ($43.03). The company had a trading volume of 36,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,344 ($43.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.75 ($0.61) per share. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $19.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.56), for a total transaction of £814,250 ($1,063,961.85).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

