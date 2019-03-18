Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail SA (BME) PT at $439.29

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 439.29 ($5.74).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BME. Barclays raised B&M European Value Retail to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Thomas Hubner sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total value of £38,332.95 ($50,088.79). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 12,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £39,989.76 ($52,253.70). Insiders have purchased 20,242 shares of company stock valued at $6,571,326 over the last ninety days.

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 383.70 ($5.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.60. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

