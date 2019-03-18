Analysts Set Ball Co. (BLL) Price Target at $53.75

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several brokerages have commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

In other news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $371,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,058.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $105,621.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,118.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,286,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $137,213,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Ball by 3,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,733,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,699,000 after buying an additional 2,652,049 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ball by 4,406.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,109,000 after buying an additional 1,247,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. Ball has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 50,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

