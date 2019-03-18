Analysts Expect Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.03 Million

Analysts expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to report sales of $90.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.99 million to $90.10 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $103.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $411.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.40 million to $418.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $480.41 million, with estimates ranging from $475.40 million to $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

In other Power Integrations news, insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,696,023.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,901,439.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William George sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $37,814.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,965 shares of company stock worth $5,123,593. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 135,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 358,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Power Integrations by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Power Integrations by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.02. 970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,833. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

