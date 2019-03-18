Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (OPRX) to Announce $0.03 EPS

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $25.88 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OptimizeRx an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 108,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.94. 28,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,560. The company has a market capitalization of $183.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

