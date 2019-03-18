Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce sales of $72.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.35 million and the highest is $74.20 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $68.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $297.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.77 million to $300.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $320.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

III has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,673. The company has a market cap of $162.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 127,335 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 267,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

