Analysts Expect Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) to Announce ($0.12) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 141 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ BWEN remained flat at $$1.71 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,361. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.68. Broadwind Energy has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83.
About Broadwind Energy
Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.
