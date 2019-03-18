Analysts Expect Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) to Announce ($0.12) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 141 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind Energy stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,755 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 11.61% of Broadwind Energy worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN remained flat at $$1.71 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,361. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.68. Broadwind Energy has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

